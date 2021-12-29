Nasri admits that threatening to beat up Mancini’s KIDS almost cost Man City the Premier League title for the first time in 34 years.

Nasri admits that threatening to beat up Mancini’s KIDS nearly cost Man City the Premier League title for the first time in 34 years.

Following his £25 million move from Arsenal in 2011, the ex-France midfielder had numerous spats with Mancini.

As City closed in on the Premier League title in 2012, Nasri, who is now retired, has revealed his side of the story about the duo’s explosive feud.

He told Mancini’s sons Filippo and Andrea, who were allowed to train with City, that he would attack them.

Nasri, who has 41 caps for France, admits to calling the 57-year-old manager “every name in the book” and threatening to kick him.

“We played four games at Wolves from the end of the 2011-12 season, and I was on Mancini’s side of the pitch, and he never stopped talking at me,” he told Canal(plus).

“I told him, ‘Shut up – I’m not a PlayStation; if you don’t like me, take me off, but don’t say anything.’

“I took off my boots in the dressing room at halftime and told Yaya Toure that if Mancini spoke badly to me, I’d kick him because he lacked respect for his players.”

“I thought I’d be subbed, but I stayed on and made a little’shush’ sign when I scored.”

“We were at the training centre after the game, and I was going down the stairs when Mancini came up behind me and gave me a gentle kick up the backside.

“He said we’d talk the next day, and we spent 45 minutes in his office talking.”

“He told me that if I wanted to be a great player, I needed to listen to him because he apparently knew more about football than anyone else.”

As City prepared to face United the following week, the two’s spats reached a boiling point.

“Mancini told me one way to defend, and his assistant David Platt told me another way,” he explained.

“Mancini insulted me in Italian, but I understood him and swore back, telling me to leave training, so I ripped off my bib and threw it at him.”

“I returned to the locker room and found him in the weight room.”

I told him to stand up and join me in conversation.

His sons used to train with us and played for our reserve team.

‘I’ll get your kids when they’re in the parking lot,’ I told him.

“We returned to the dressing room and started yelling at each other.”

I called him every name I could think of.

“Back then, his sons used to…

