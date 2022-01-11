Nassir Little Reacts To Kyrie Irving’s Claims Of Dirty Play

Nassir Little Reacts To Kyrie Irving’s Accusation Of Dirty Play

On Monday night, Kyrie Irving leveled a serious charge at Portland Trail Blazers forward Nassir Little.

Little dove for a ball during Monday’s Nets-Blazers game, and Irving was tripped up in the process.

The play resulted in a sprained ankle for the Nets guard.

He went on to call Little’s actions “unnecessary” and suggest that it was a dirty game.

Nassir Little Responds To Kyrie Irving’s Dirty Play Accusation

Here is the diving play by Nassir Little that Kyrie Irving felt was ‘unnecessary.’ Irving rolled his left ankle but finished the game and said he’ll be available for Chicago. pic.twitter.com/4qOkQpEl6j — DaveEarly (@DavidEarly) January 11, 2022