Nassir Little Reacts To Kyrie Irving’s Claims Of Dirty Play

Nassir Little Reacts To Kyrie Irving’s Accusation Of Dirty Play
On Monday night, Kyrie Irving leveled a serious charge at Portland Trail Blazers forward Nassir Little.
Little dove for a ball during Monday’s Nets-Blazers game, and Irving was tripped up in the process.
The play resulted in a sprained ankle for the Nets guard.
He went on to call Little’s actions “unnecessary” and suggest that it was a dirty game.
Nassir Little Responds To Kyrie Irving’s Dirty Play Accusation
Here is the diving play by Nassir Little that Kyrie Irving felt was ‘unnecessary.’ Irving rolled his left ankle but finished the game and said he’ll be available for Chicago. pic.twitter.com/4qOkQpEl6j
I would never hurt someone on purpose, I have the utmost respect for Kyrie! But y’all are delusional if you think this is a bad play, and id do it again. Idgaf what y’all talkin about https://t.co/kcChvvupG4
