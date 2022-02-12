Nathan Hughes is set to switch allegiances from England to the United States after declining a recall and deciding to focus on the 2023 World Cup instead.

Nathan Hughes of Bath has turned down the chance to join Eddie Jones’ England squad.

Hughes has 22 England caps under his belt, but he is considering switching allegiances.

The No. 8 aspires to play for Fiji in the 2023 World Cup.

After new World Rugby rules allowed him to do so, he announced his availability for the Pacific islanders.

Players can switch allegiances if they were born in the country they want to play for, or if they have a parent or grandparent who was born there.

Hughes, 30, was born in Fiji but is eligible to represent England due to his residency.

However, players must wait three years after their last international appearance before being eligible to represent their new country.

Hughes’ last England cap came against Scotland in March 2019, so he is eligible to play for Fiji as of March this year.

With only 18 months until the 2023 World Cup in France, Hughes has the perfect opportunity to stake his claim for a spot in Vern Cotter’s squad.

Hughes made his Red Rose debut against South Africa in an Autumn International in 2016.

That was after he turned down the opportunity to play for Fiji in the 2015 World Cup.

Hughes, on the other hand, has had a change of heart.

He’s currently on loan from Bristol Bears, a Premiership side in the West Country.

Hughes joined the Bristol City Football Club in 2019 after six years with Wasps.

During the 2017 Autumn Internationals, he scored his only try for England against Argentina.