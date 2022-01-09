Nathan Patterson joins Everton from Rangers in a multi-million pound deal.

The Scotland right-back has agreed to a long-term contract at Goodison Park, where he will compete for a starting spot with Seamus Coleman.

Everton have signed right-back Nathan Patterson on a five-and-a-half-year deal from Rangers.

Rangers are believed to have received a club-record fee of £11 million plus add-ons for the 20-year-old Scotland international.

He joins Ukraine left-back Vitaliy Mykolenko, who joined for £17 million from Dynamo Kiev, as the Toffees’ second signing of the transfer window.

Patterson, a product of the Rangers academy, made his senior debut in January 2020 and has since appeared 25 times for the Glasgow club.

“I’m over the moon to sign for Everton and looking forward to getting started,” Patterson, who has six international caps, told Evertontv.

“Signing was a no-brainer.”

This is a huge club with a long history and a huge fanbase.

“Obviously, we aren’t where we want to be right now, but I am confident that with the talent in the locker room and the staff here, we can get there.”

“It’s a dream come true to join a team with so much talent.”

I’m going to put in a lot of effort, and hopefully I’ll be able to perform well with them in practice and games.

“Knowing that the manager (Rafael Benitez) really wanted me here influenced my decision.”

“When a club truly cares about you, it makes its decision early on.”

From the beginning, I knew I wanted to come here.

I’m ecstatic to be here, and I’m looking forward to playing in front of the Goodison Park faithful.

“In the long run, I’d like to establish myself as a starter and win some trophies to please my fans.”

Evertonians can expect “athleticism, desire, and strong challenges, as well as good forward play” from Patterson, according to Patterson.

“I am really looking forward to learning from him and working together,” he said, adding that he had spoken with the club’s skipper and fellow right-back Seamus Coleman.

Patterson helped Rangers win the Scottish Premiership last season, and he has made nine appearances in the Europa League for the club.

