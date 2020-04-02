Nati star Nico Elvedi: That’s why I didn’t sing along

imago / Jan Huebner 1/7 Nico Elvedi has been back on the soccer field since Monday.

Bongarts / Getty Images 2/7 The Gladbach professionals train in groups of two.

Getty Images 3/7 Elvedi was divided into the group with Matthias Ginter (left).







TOTO MARTI 7/7 Alexandra just made it to Gladbach before the border was closed.

Nico Elvedi, you no longer train alone at Borussia Mönchengladbach. How does that go?

Nico Elvedi: Since Monday we have been training in two-day intervals in groups of two. I am assigned to Matthias Ginter. We played a little bit of football tennis, practiced flanks with qualifications and did a few runs. That took about an hour, then we are in the weight room and the next two-person group is on the square. So we follow the requirements, keep the necessary social distance and still don’t have to train all by ourselves.

Is it fun?

Well, I’m glad that we can train this way now. That brings a bit of variety to the daily routine.

What are your days like at the moment?

In addition to the training, I am now learning Spanish intensively. I play with my buddies Fifa on the Playstation, or watch with my friend Alexandra Netflix, cook and eat with her.

Your friend is in Gladbach. Actually, she would study in Zurich.

When the university closed the doors, it came here immediately. Fortunately, just in time before the border closed. She can also work from here, that makes no difference. And I’m very happy that she’s here. Without them, it would definitely have been very tedious in the apartment alone.

When the Nato players sang the song “Imagine” by John Lennon to encourage courage in times of the corona pandemic, you didn’t sing along. Why?

Let’s put it this way: No one has been waiting for my singing skills. Of course, I was involved in the donation for the Swiss professional association of nurses to purchase protective material.

The professionals at Borussia Mönchengladbach have shown solidarity and donated part of their wages. Why?

Many club employees had to work short-time because of the corona pandemic. We have therefore waived part of our wages to support them.