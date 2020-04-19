National goalkeeper Neuer misses discretion in negotiations «kleinezeitung.at

It is not about a new five-year contract, he said in an interview.





The German soccer goalkeeper Manuel Neuer missing in his contract negotiations Bayern Munich the discretion of earlier times. Together with his advisor, Neuer commented, his working paper as that of his team-mate David Alaba expires in the summer of 2021, in an interview with the “Bild am Sonntag” critical. It is not about a new five-year contract.

“It is completely clear to me that it is utopian to nail the club to a five-year contract that is supposed to be in the room,” emphasized Neuer in the conference call with the newspaper. “At 34, I can’t see how I’m going at 39. That’s why this finality, which was publicly suggested, makes no sense at all.”

“I can clearly say that in the conversations I had with (sports director) Hasan Salihamidzic and (board) Oliver Kahn have always been flexible with regard to the duration, “added Neuers consultant Thomas Kroth. The reported 20 million euros annual salary, according to Kroth, is also the one at Bayer Leverkusen committed ÖFB team captain Julian Baumgartlinger represents, “simply wrong”.

Neuer has been playing for Bayern since July 2011. “Irritated” and angry, however, he was that the content of the contract talks have come to the public. “It was always important to me to be able to work with the employees in management positions in a spirit of trust – as loyal as I am to the club as a player and captain,” emphasized the 34-year-old.