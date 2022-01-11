Natural Grass Tonight Has Everyone Saying the Same Thing

Tonight, everyone is saying the same thing about natural grass.

On Monday night, the College Football Playoff national championship game between Alabama and Georgia took an unfortunate turn.

Jameson Williams, the star wide receiver, found himself wide open in the middle of the field during the second quarter.

Williams attempted to turn upfield after Bryce Young threw an underthrown pass.

Williams attempted to cut to get away from Georgia defenders who were chasing him.

After what appeared to be a serious injury, he collapsed in a heap, holding his knee.

Fans took to social media shortly after the non-contact injury to complain about the turf.

Because natural grass is a more forgiving playing surface, fans want all football games to be played on it.

Players’ feet don’t get caught in the ground as easily, which, according to these fans, means fewer serious injuries.

According to analyst Brad Crawford, “all football should be played on natural grass.”

Everyone’s Saying Same Thing About Natural Grass Tonight

Everyone’s Saying Same Thing About Natural Grass Tonight

All football should be played on natural grass. — Brad Crawford (@BCrawford247) January 11, 2022

Turf should be banned from all of sports, everything should be played on natural grass! Hate to see that happen to Williams! — Jerraud Powers (@JPowers25) January 11, 2022