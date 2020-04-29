Navy orders to delve deeper into the Roosevelt incident and delays the decision about Captain Crozier’s future

WASHINGTON – Acting Secretary of the Navy ordered a closer investigation into events related to the coronavirus-related USS Theodore Roosevelt and the release of her skipper on Wednesday to seek help.

Acting Secretary of the Navy, James McPherson, said he ordered the more extensive investigation after receiving the results of a preliminary investigation published by Adm. Mike Gilday, the chief of naval operations, had been carried out.

“This investigation will build on the good work of the first investigation to provide a better understanding of the sequence of events, actions, and chain-of-command decisions related to the COVID-19 outbreak aboard the USS Theodore Roosevelt,” McPherson said in one Statement.

Gilday’s recommendation, based on his investigation, was to reinstate Captain Brett Crozier, the ship’s commander.

The outrage over Crozier’s fall to support the 4,800-strong crew of the USS Theodore Roosevelt led to the resignation of the incumbent Navy secretary and triggered an investigation. The outbreak of the corona virus on board the atomic-powered aircraft carrier consumed the Pentagon and attracted the attention of President Donald Trump, who criticized and sympathized with Crozier.

Gilday, the Navy’s chief officer as chief of naval operations, recommended on April 24 to return Crozier to command his ship. According to a Department of Defense official who was not authorized to publicly disclose the sensitive investigation, Esper needed time to review the report before making his decision.

Former incumbent Navy Sec. Thomas Modly’s career unraveled when he flew from Washington to Guam, where the Roosevelt is moored, and shot Crozier over the ship’s sound system as too naive and stupid to command.

The trip cost taxpayers $ 243,000 and Modly’s job. He also had to be quarantined after visiting the infested ship.

From April 27, the entire crew of the Roosevelt was tested on COVID-19, according to the Navy. There were 955 active cases of the disease and 14 seafarers who had recovered. A sailor stays in the hospital.

In the meantime, 47 seafarers on board the destroyer USS Kidd have tested positive for COVID-19. Two seafarers were evacuated for treatment in the United States.

This article originally appeared in the US TODAY: Coronavirus: Navy wants more information about Crozier, who was fired for help