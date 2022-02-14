NBA Fans React to Tyreke Evans’ Reinstatement
Tyreke Evans was suspended from the NBA in 2019 after he violated the league’s anti-drug policy.
Since then, he has not performed.
However, a comeback could be on the cards very soon.
Evans has been reinstated by the NBA, according to Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN.
He’ll be able to sign with a team for the rest of the 2022 season right away.
“Sources tell ESPN,” Woj wrote on Twitter, “the NBA is reinstating guard Tyreke Evans.”
“In 2019, he was banned from the league due to a drug suspension.”
“Evans was suspended in 2019 for violating the NBANBPA Anti-Drug Policy, and he became eligible to apply for reinstatement this year.
“Evans is a free agent who can begin negotiating with teams right away.”
Starting Friday at noon ET, he’ll be able to sign with a new team.”
Tyreke Evans Has Been Reinstated: NBA Fans React
