NBA Names 2 All-Star Game Replacement Players

The NBA has named two replacement players for the All-Star Game.

In this year’s All-Star Weekend, two of the NBA’s biggest All-Star snubs will get their chance to shine.

Adam Silver has chosen two replacements for Kevin Durant and Draymond Green, who are both injured in their respective conferences.

“NBA commissioner Adam Silver has appointed Charlotte Hornets guard LaMelo Ball and San Antonio Spurs guard Dejounte Murray as injury replacements for the 2022 NBA All-Star Game,” according to Yahoo Sports’ Chris Haynes.

Breaking: NBA Announces 2 Replacement Players For All-Star Game

Breaking: NBA Announces 2 Replacement Players For All-Star Game