NBA star Jamal Murray apologizes after sex video ends up on Instagram

Denver Nuggets guard Jamal Murray says he was the victim of a hack attack after an X-rated video was posted to his Instagram stories in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Murray, 23, found himself trending on Twitter for all the wrong reasons after basketball fans checking his social media output were greeted with the unexpected clip.

The video, which ran for around 20 seconds, was shot from a top-down perspective and showed a man receiving oral sex from a blonde woman, whose face was fully visible. 

It was promptly deleted and a series of seemingly random images were posted to the account, before it was deactivated.

It is now back up and running with more family-friendly content, and the Canadian hoop star has issued a message claiming he was the victim of malicious forces, but making no mention of who exactly was in the video.  

“First and foremost I would like to apologize to my fans,” he wrote. 

“My account has been hacked, currently working on the issue.”

That didn’t stop fans from having a field day at his expense, however.

Murray is presently kicking his heels on the sidelines as the NBA is suspended along with other major US leagues during the Covid-19 pandemic. 

Earlier in the week, the NBA shared a video of the young star playing the piano, along with the message to “stay home and stay safe everyone.”

