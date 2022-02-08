NBA Trade Deadline Madness: Joel Embiid’s Reaction

NBA Trade Deadline Madness Has Joel Embiid Reacting

Although the NBA trade deadline is still two days away, the madness has already begun.

Joel Embiid of the Philadelphia 76ers is having a blast.

The craze started when the Trail Blazers and Pelicans agreed to a blockbuster trade that sent CJ McCollum to the Big Easy.

The Pacers and Kings then went one better by arranging a trade that sent Buddy Hield, Tyree Haliburton, and Tristan Thompson to Indiana and Damontas Sabonis, Jeremy Lamb, and Justin Holiday to Sacramento.

This could be the start of a wild couple of days in the NBA, and Embiid is prepared with his popcorn.

In response to the deadline madness, Embiid said, “This is WILD.”

