NBA World Reacts When LeBron Misses Game-Tying Free Throws

LeBron James is regarded as one of the best basketball players ever.

Late-game free throws, on the other hand, have always been an issue for the all-time great.

The Lakers-Warriors game on Saturday night was no exception.

With only a few seconds left, LeBron drew a foul on a three-point attempt, trailing by three points.

When 6 took a step to the line, Chase Center went insane, and it appeared to have an effect.

LeBron then missed his first free throw.

The Lakers lost the game as a result of the miss.

To have a chance at a put-back for the win, LeBron made the second and intentionally missed the third, but it was unsuccessful.

Tonight, LeBron James is being thrashed because he lacks the clutch gene.

“THE WORST SUPERSTAR LATE-GAME FREE-THROW SHOOTER IN HISTORY, LEBRON JAMES, was faced with his worst nightmare: having to make THREE free throws to force overtime.

He LeBricked the first one, as one would expect.

He almost never shoots from the FT line late in the game.

Skip Bayless wrote, “Bad call on Steph put him in a position where he’s most clutchless.”

Lebron James at the freethrow line for a chance to tie it up! Oh… #lakerspic.twitter.com/Nzr8I9MDpb — Ossian Andersson Björk (@bjork_ossian00) February 13, 2022

Lebron hated that moment he wants no part of that free throw line — Ricky G (@jrichardgoodman) February 13, 2022