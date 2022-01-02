Near Glasgow’s Charing Cross, emergency services are rushing to a major road accident.

Outside the Scottish Power building on St Vincent Street, photos show a large police, fire, and ambulance presence.

The incident’s nature is unknown, but police are still on the scene.

A major incident on a bridge in Glasgow’s Charing Cross area has prompted emergency personnel to rush to the scene.

Outside the Scottish Power building on St Vincent Street, photos show a large police, fire, and ambulance presence.

After a brief closure, St Vincent Street westbound at Newton Street has reopened.

The nature of the incident is unknown at this time, but police are still on the scene.

Sign up for Glasgow Live’s newsletters to receive more breaking news in your inbox.

Coming off the m8, one lane was closed, according to a driver who spoke to Glasgow Live.

“Three fire engines, three ambulances, and four police vehicles” were on the scene, according to the report.

At this time, it is unknown if there have been any injuries or fatalities.

The Scottish Ambulance Service, Scottish Fire and Rescue Service, and Police Scotland have all been contacted for comment.

More to come.