Nebraska Announces Special Teams Coordinator Selection

Nebraska Makes a Special Teams Coordinator Decision

Lincoln, Nebraska, is experiencing a year of transition.

The Cornhuskers hired a new special teams coordinator on Monday, continuing Scott Frost’s staff turnover. The school chose to stay in-house, promoting defensive analyst Bill Busch.

Frost said in a statement that “Bill’s experience and track record as both an outstanding coach and recruiter speaks for itself.”

