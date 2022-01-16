Nebraska Football Gets a Commitment from a Top JUCO Player

A Top JUCO Recruit Commits to Nebraska Football

In the month since the end of the 2021 regular season, Scott Frost has been working hard to improve his Nebraska program.

He received a commitment from yet another transfer, this time from a junior college, over the weekend.

Anthony Grant, a highly touted JUCO running back, has committed to the Cornhuskers, according to Parker Gabriel of the Lincoln Journal Star.

According to 247Sports, the ballcarrier from New Mexico Military Institute chose Nebraska over offers from Florida Atlantic, Arkansas State, and New Mexico State.

For the 2022 cycle, Grant is the top-rated running back out of JUCO and the No.

In his class, he is the #16 JUCO prospect.

He will be a fifth-year junior with two years of eligibility remaining when he arrives at Nebraska.

Grant told Gabriel, “I just loved the school,” after confirming his commitment to the program.

“What they had to offer me in terms of tradition.”

