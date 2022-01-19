Nebraska Football’s Coordinators’ Salaries Have Been Unveiled

The salaries of Nebraska Football’s coordinators have been revealed.

After a disastrous 2021 season, Scott Frost and the Nebraska Cornhuskers retooled their coaching staff.

And they’re paying top dollar for their new hires to fix whatever ails them.

Huskers defensive coordinator Eric Chiander is getting a raise, according to The Athletic’s Mitch Sherman.

His salary will be increased by (dollar)50,000 from (dollar)800,000 in 2021 to (dollar)850,000 in 2022.

Mark Whipple, Nebraska’s new offensive coordinator, will also receive a sizable stipend.

For his first year with the team, Whipple will be paid (dollar)875,000.

Whipple has coached for 40 years and is coming off one of his most successful years at Pitt.

He led the Panthers to an ACC title, a Peach Bowl appearance, and a Heisman Trophy finalist in quarterback Kenny Pickett.

Salary Details Revealed For Nebraska Football’s Coordinators

Salary Details Revealed For Nebraska Football’s Coordinators