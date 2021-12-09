Nebraska is said to be making a strong push for former SEC quarterback Nick Saban.

The Nebraska Cornhuskers are eager to move on from their disastrous 2021 campaign.

Scott Frost intends to do so in part by identifying the program’s next starting quarterback.

Adrian Martinez, a four-year starter for the Huskers, entered the transfer portal shortly after the season ended in 2021.

As a result, Nebraska is now free to enter the portal and recruit one of the quarterbacks looking for a new program.

According to a recent report, Frost appears to be doing just that.

According to WWL Radio’s Kristian Garic, the Huskers are doing everything they can to bring former LSU quarterback Myles Brennan to Lincoln.

Nebraska is said to have made a five-year offer to the Tigers quarterback and has dispatched the entire coaching staff to Baton Rouge to try to close the deal.

Nebraska Reportedly Pushing Hard For Ex-SEC Quarterback

Nebraska Reportedly Pushing Hard For Ex-SEC Quarterback