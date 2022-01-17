NEBRASKA LANDS ANOTHER SIGNIFICANT QUARTERBACK TRANSFER
After signing Casey Thompson from Texas earlier this month, Scott Frost has added another quarterback transfer.
On Monday afternoon, Chubba Purdy announced his commitment to Nebraska via Twitter.
Excited and Honored to be committed to The University of Nebraska! #GBRpic.twitter.com/1EViZJKY1K
— Chubba Purdy (@chubbapurdy) January 17, 2022