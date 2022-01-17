Trending
Infosurhoy

NEBRASKA LANDS ANOTHER SIGNIFICANT QUARTERBACK TRANSFER

0
By on Sports

NEBRASKA LANDS ANOTHER SIGNIFICANT QUARTERBACK TRANSFER

After signing Casey Thompson from Texas earlier this month, Scott Frost has added another quarterback transfer.

On Monday afternoon, Chubba Purdy announced his commitment to Nebraska via Twitter.

Breaking: Nebraska Lands Another Big Quarterback Transfer

Breaking: Nebraska Lands Another Big Quarterback Transfer

Comments are closed.