Nebraska Transfer News Is Met With Reaction From The College Football World

Nebraska’s Transfer News Is Reacted To By The College Football World
In the year 2022, welcome to college football.
A seventh-year Nebraska Husker decided to enter the NCAA’s transfer portal on Monday morning.
Yes, a seventh-year college football player will be using the transfer portal.
Will Honas, a seventh-year linebacker for the Nebraska football team, has decided to pursue other opportunities in the future.
The news was first broken by Sean Callahan of Rivals.com.
College Football World Reacts To Nebraska Transfer News
College Football World Reacts To Nebraska Transfer News
Nebraska seventh-year linebacker Will Honas as entered the transfer portal: https://t.co/UlAYqrEJRW#Huskers
— Sean Callahan (@Sean_Callahan) January 17, 2022
A very 2022 college football tweet https://t.co/MvK0qu8Jly
— Adam Rittenberg (@ESPNRittenberg) January 17, 2022