Nebraska Transfer News Is Met With Reaction From The College Football World

Nebraska’s Transfer News Is Reacted To By The College Football World

In the year 2022, welcome to college football.

A seventh-year Nebraska Husker decided to enter the NCAA’s transfer portal on Monday morning.

Yes, a seventh-year college football player will be using the transfer portal.

Will Honas, a seventh-year linebacker for the Nebraska football team, has decided to pursue other opportunities in the future.

The news was first broken by Sean Callahan of Rivals.com.

Nebraska seventh-year linebacker Will Honas as entered the transfer portal: https://t.co/UlAYqrEJRW#Huskers — Sean Callahan (@Sean_Callahan) January 17, 2022