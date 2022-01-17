Nebraska’s Significant Transfer News Reacts to the College Football World

Nebraska’s Significant Transfer News Reacts in the College Football World

In this offseason’s transfer portal, Nebraska football is focusing on the quarterback position.

The Huskers have just received their second major quarterback commitment this month.

Chubba Purdy, a transfer from Florida State, announced his commitment to Nebraska this afternoon.

Purdy joins Casey Thompson, a former Texas quarterback, in the Huskers’ quarterback room.

Purdy, who chose Nebraska over Oklahoma for his college football career, threw for 317 yards and four touchdowns in two seasons with the Seminoles.

Injury derailed his career in Tallahassee, but with the Huskers, he could get a fresh start.

Nebraska coach Scott Frost has made it clear that he wants plenty of quarterback competition in 2021 by bringing in Purdy and Thompson after Adrian Martinez transferred to Kansas State.