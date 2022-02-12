‘Needs a LOT of work,’ Russell says of the 2022 Mercedes car, just days before its debut, dealing a blow to Lewis Hamilton’s title hopes.

‘Needs a LOT of work,’ Russell says of the Mercedes 2022 car, which will be unveiled just days before Lewis Hamilton’s title defense.

NEW Mercedes driver George Russell has raised the ire of their Formula One rivals by claiming that their new car requires a “huge amount of improvement.”

When asked about the new ‘W13′ vehicle, the 23-year-old hinted that the Silver Arrows’ dominance in F1 is in jeopardy.

Despite his teammate Lewis Hamilton being beaten to the title by Red Bull’s Max Verstappen last season, Mercedes have won the last eight Constructors’ Championships.

Russell didn’t give the vehicle a glowing review ahead of its launch next week.

“First impressions of W13 have been interesting,” the former Williams driver told Mercedes’ YouTube channel.

“It’s a very different car from the previous era, and the characteristics of how the downforce works are completely different, so we’re still learning as we go.”

“There’s still a lot of work to be done to bring everything together and make it as pleasant to drive as possible,” he added.

“I believe a large number of people will find themselves in the same situation.”

“We’re just learning so much every day, whether it’s in the winter or in the simulator, and I think this is going to be a year of growth for us.”

“I believe that everyone wants to start the race with the fastest car possible.

“However, understanding your limitations and how you plan to improve from them in order to lay the best foundation possible will be more important.”

In good news for Mercedes fans, the team has confirmed that Hamilton will race for them in the 2022 season, effectively ending speculation about his future in F1.

After being controversially denied a record eighth world title in the final race of 2021, there was speculation that the 37-year-old might retire from the sport.

He will, however, continue to race, according to a Mercedes press release issued ahead of the launch of their car.

Hamilton and Russell, who will compete on February 18, were referred to as “our drivers” by Mercedes.

“You’ll have the opportunity to hear from our 2022 drivers, Lewis Hamilton and George Russell, as well as our Team Principal and CEO, Toto Wolff,” the statement said.

