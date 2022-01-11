Neil Taylor extends his Middlesbrough contract until the end of the season, despite interest from West Bromwich Albion, Blackburn Rovers, and others.

The 32-year-old Wales left-back joined Chris Wilder’s promotion-chasing side in November on a one-year deal that was set to expire this week.

Boro is one of five Championship clubs interested in signing him as a future free agent.

Taylor, an ex-Swansea and Aston Villa defender, has agreed to stay at the Riverside and a deal is expected to be finalized within 48 hours.

Taylor has made an impression in his two Premier League appearances for Boro, both of which have ended in victories over Bournemouth and Nottingham Forest.

West Bromwich Albion, Blackburn Rovers, Coventry City, and Bristol City had all been alerted by his vast Premier League and international experience.

The 43-cap Wales defender met with manager Chris Wilder to discuss a contract extension, and the talks were successful as the Teesiders look to push for promotion.

Taylor was a key member of Wilder’s squad as Boro aimed to return to the Premier League for the first time since 2017.

The imminent arrival of striker Folarin Balogun could also help Boro’s promotion push.

For the remainder of the season, the youngster has agreed to join on loan from Arsenal.

Bournemouth have been busy this month as well, bringing in James Hill from Fleetwood and now targeting Cardiff and Wales striker Kieffer Moore.

