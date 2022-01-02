Neil Taylor of Middlesbrough is on the radar of FIVE Championship clubs as his short-term deal at Riverside expires.

The 32-year-old Wales left-back joined Middlesbrough in November on a season-long loan until the middle of this month.

Taylor has impressed in his two Boro appearances, both wins over Bournemouth and Nottingham Forest, after building up his fitness after leaving Aston Villa last summer.

However, Boro’s rivals West Bromwich Albion, Blackburn Rovers, Coventry City, and Bristol City have been alerted by Taylor’s return to first-team action and his vast Premier League and international experience.

The 43-cap Wales defender is in talks with Riverside boss Chris Wilder about extending his contract.

As the Teesiders look to win promotion to the Premier League for the first time since 2017, Wilder wants to keep ex-Swansea striker Taylor in his squad.

If a deal cannot be reached, Taylor, who would be available for free, has a number of options.

Last month, Taylor revealed how Boro’s desire to play in the Premier League influenced his decision to join the club.

“As soon as Chris came in here, he gave me a call and wanted to bring me in,” he explained.

“In terms of the size of the football club, Middlesbrough Football Club speaks for itself.”

“I remember leaving Swansea, who were in the Premier League at the time, and going to Villa, who were in the Championship.”

“I was well aware that I was going to a massive club that didn’t belong in the Championship, and I believe Middlesbrough is in the same boat, though I’m sure there are plenty of other clubs who feel the same way.”

“However, Middlesbrough is a club that is set up and ready to compete in the Premier League.”

They, too, want to advance.”

“I still have a lot of ambition in me,” he added.

One of the primary reasons I came here was to speak with Chris about his desire to climb.

“I had offers in the summer, but the pandemic has been difficult, and they were only interested in surviving this season, with no plans to go up or anywhere.”

“I understand because it’s been a difficult couple of years for clubs all over the world.”

But this football club and this manager both have lofty goals, and that was the deciding factor for me.”

