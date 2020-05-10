Nemanja Matic reveals all on life behind the scenes at Manchester United

Manchester United midfielder Nemanja Matic has revealed just how frustrated Jose Mourinho becomes after a defeat, as well as underlining his admiration of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s improvement as a manager and Bruno Fernandes’ electrifying start at Old Trafford.

Matic has twice been bought by Mourinho – once during his second spell in charge of Chelsea and again during his time as United manager, so is better placed than most to open up on how he ticks.

And he said the current Tottenham boss can be left so angered by losing that players have been known to hide from him in the following days at training.

‘It depends. If you win, he’s the best guy ever,’ Matic said via an Instagram Q&A session with Football Beyond Borders. ‘But if you lose, you’re hiding from him at the training ground. But he’s an amazing coach.’

United purchased Matic for £40million in the summer of 2017 after being recruited by his former Chelsea boss.

Under Mourinho, Matic was an ever-present figure in the Premier League during his first season with the Red Devils.

So it was always going to have some effect on him when Mourinho was sacked towards the end of 2018.

Initially, a change in manager didn’t do Matic any harm. He featured in each of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s first nine league matches – of which they won eight – before an injury ruled him out.

It was on his return that problems arose. After two matches back he was dropped to the bench, before being left out of the squad entirely.

However, due to the midfield crisis at United – with Scott McTominay joining Paul Pogba on the sidelines – Matic was handed a lifeline.

The 31-year-old has since played an integral role in United’s resurgence which had seen them close the gap on fourth-placed Chelsea before the Premier League hiatus due to the coronavirus crisis.

Since December United have kept eight clean sheets in the 14 matches, the Serbian has played. He’s started eight of the last nine, missing the other through suspension.

Despite a difficult start to his time under Solskjaer, Matic has nothing but good things to stay about his boss.

‘Ole is a great manager. I think he has improved a lot since he came to United, and he is different now,’ Matic said.

‘I’m sure he has a great future here, and he will win us trophies.’

Since being reintroduced to the first XI in December, United have triggered a clause in Matic’s contract to extend his current deal by a year.

The midfielder had just over two months left on his contract, but United have opted to extend his stay until at least 2021.

Matic even shared his opinion Portuguese midfielder, Bruno Fernandes, admitting he was surprised at how he has slotted into United’s midfield so effortlessly after making the £68m transfer from Sporting to Old Trafford earlier this year.

‘Because I follow the Portuguese league, I knew he was good – even though he played for Sporting! But I’m very surprised he adapted so quickly to the Premier League,’ Matic said.

‘He brings us a lot of qualities, like the confidence he has on the pitch, he always knows what he wants to do with the ball.’

Despite being one of the older members of the squad, Matic insists he gets on well with everyone in the team.

‘There is not one guy who is not a good person in our changing room,’ he said.

‘I’m 31 now, and some of the players are ten years younger than me. I speak more to players my own age, like Paul [Pogba], David [de Gea] and Juan [Mata], but I sit next to Mason Greenwood in the dressing room, so we’ve got to know each other too.’