Nemanja Matic reveals Manchester United worked on set-piece routines ahead of Chelsea win

The winter break came at the right moment for Manchester United after the extra time off allowed them to perfect their set-piece routines, according to Nemanja Matic.

United are now just three points behind Chelsea after goals from Anthony Martial and Harry Maguire saw them walk away with a 2-0 win at Stamford Bridge on Monday.

Maguire’s goal in particular stands out, with the £80million defender rising highest to head in a Bruno Fernandes corner to make it 2-0 in the second half – something that has brought much delight to the Serbian.

‘Yeah, I think this is the first or second goal we’ve scored in the league from a corner, so I’m happy,’ Matic told MUTV after the match.

‘I’m happy because we worked a lot on that in the last few days. It’s a strength for the future, now that we can count on goals from headers. I’m happy with the team performance and we have to continue like this.’

Solskjaer also confirmed that he was pinpointing Chelsea’s weaknesses before praising Fernandes and Maguire for the goal.

‘Before this game, we did have a little look at areas where Chelsea looked weaker and we felt that the back stick was for Harry today, and it was a pinpoint cross from Bruno,’ Solskjaer told MUTV.

Ahead of scoring his first Premier League goal for United, Maguire appeared to be confident that all the hours practising set-pieces in training was about to pay off against Chelsea.

The United skipper messaged his brother Laurence to tell him that he would score from a corner before the game.

He said: I’m going to score around back tonight. Watch. In-swinging corner.’