Nemanja Vidic, a Manchester United legend, names his top four Premier League strikers, including Peter Crouch of Liverpool.

Nemanja Vidic, a Manchester United legend, names his top four Premier League strikers, including Liverpool’s Peter Crouch.

Nemanja Vidic, a Manchester United legend, has named the four toughest opponents he has faced in the Premier League.

After joining Old Trafford from Spartak Moscow in 2006, the Serbian powerhouse spent eight years there.

Peter Crouch was the first Liverpool striker Vidic lamented facing, despite being overrun several times by Fernando Torres.

“My first encounter was with Peter Crouch,” he told The Athletic.

“I’d never seen a player who stood two metres tall before.

We played them in a cup game at Anfield, and he played for Liverpool.

“Wow, what can I do with this guy today?” I wondered.

“Then I noticed Bellamy standing next to him, not a great ball player but a lightning fast runner.

Crouch would leap into the air as he ran into space.

This was the first time I had ever seen football played in this manner.

“I’d never had a No9 who was also a sharp, quick player.”

I knew how to deal with each of them separately, but not at the same time.

“I played alongside Wes Brown, and it was a long and difficult game.”

We were defeated 1-0.”

Didier Drogba of Chelsea and his lethal combination of strength and intelligence were also mentioned by Vidic.

“He was a very clever player who would get into the minds of the defenders,” he added.

He was a formidable opponent, but he was always planning ahead.

“He’d think to himself, ‘If the defender pushes me now, I’ll go down,’ or ‘Next time, I’ll go all out.’

“He was very consistent, and he scored a lot of important goals.”

I had the opportunity to play against him when we were both at the pinnacle of our careers.”

Vidic’s watchlist concluded with Sergio Aguero of Manchester City and Luis Suarez of Liverpool.

“I’m convinced that Aguero was born as a defender,” he explained.

He anticipates the ball’s arrival and attacks accordingly.

“I played against him during the Moyes season when they beat us 4-1.

“[Suarez] is a high-intensity player.”

He is not like Aguero, who does not run for 90 minutes; he is a player who relies on instinct.

It’s all done in spurts.

I’m not sure he knows what he’s doing, but he succeeds.

“People will think it’s an accident if the ball goes through a defender’s legs, but he has this incredible force to do it.”