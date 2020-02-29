Netanyahu, Gantz neck to neck as a campaign reaches its climax

Tel Aviv (AFP) – Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and rival Benny Gantz ended another bitter campaign on Saturday as voters prepared to cast their vote for the third time in twelve months.

Netanyahu, Israel’s longest-serving leader, has been charged with multiple corruption but is struggling to keep power under control.

After inconclusive elections in April and September, the latest opinion polls have involved the two opponents in a strenuous political triathlon.

Netanyahu’s right-wing Likud and Gantz’s centrist blue-and-white alliance are predicted to each win 33 seats in the 120-seat Knesset, the Israeli parliament.

This result would be almost identical to the previous round, after which each leader tried and failed to form a government.

The polls show that even with their respective allies – the right-wing and Jewish Orthodox parties for Netanyahu and the center-left party for Gantz – neither side was able to collect the 61 seats needed to form a viable coalition.

On Saturday, the Jewish Sabbath, which ends at sunset, both leaders prepared for their last campaign events, both of which were to take place in the Tel Aviv region after dark.

Judging from a flood of social media news, their main goal will be to get their voters out.

With a country that has been largely plagued by three general and local government elections in less than a year, turnout is the big unknown.

The turnout in Israel in September was 1.5 percentage points higher than in April, mainly due to an unexpected rise in Arab votes.

– Corona virus casts shadows –

The Israeli-Arab parties united in the Alliance on the Common List received 13 seats in the Knesset, making them the third largest group after the 33 of blue and white and the 32 of Likud.

This time they hope to make it even better as Arab voters are against US President Donald Trump’s controversial Middle East peace plan, which is backed by both Netanyahu and Gantz.

The story goes on

“We want the Netanyahu case because he is the greatest instigator of Arab citizens and the godfather of the Deal of the Century,” said Ayman Odeh, chairman of the joint list, and used a common nickname for the Trump plan.

The plan advocates Israel’s top priorities at the expense of the Palestinians, who made no contribution to the Trump initiative and immediately rejected it.

In this third round there is another new element – the novel corona virus.

For the past 10 days, the campaign has shared media headlines with the global COVID-19 epidemic that has hit Israel with six officially confirmed infections.

The Israeli authorities have set up a call center to investigate potential cases and reassure the public. You have denied entry to foreign travelers from various countries, most recently Italy.

Internal Security Minister Gilad Erdan warned of possible attempts to spread false rumors of the outbreak to reduce voter turnout.

– Netanyahu process –

On the boulevards of Jerusalem and Tel Aviv, posters from the Netanyahu camp urge supporters to come out on election day to support their leader, whose transplant process will open in Jerusalem on March 17.

In November, the 70-year-old, who worked as prime minister for 14 years, became the only head of government in Israel’s history to be charged.

He is charged with corruption, embezzlement and breach of trust.

However, if he can win the majority of parliamentary seats with his allies, he can appear in a position of strength in court and keep his job as prime minister, at least until the judiciary has exhausted all appeals.

If he can’t control 61 seats, he’ll be in a frenzied horse trade to establish himself at the head of a coalition the moment his corruption process begins.