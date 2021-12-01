‘Never mess with the king’s wife,’ says Messi as he is asked to leave the Ballon d’Or photo by the organiser.

On Monday, Lionel Messi channeled Patrick Swayze and refused to let anyone put his baby in the corner.

When the incident occurred, the 34-year-old Argentina and Paris St-Germain forward was about to win the Ballon d’Or for the seventh time.

At the party, the Barcelona legend was joined by his wife Antonela and sons Thiago, Mateo, and Ciro.

The family walked the red carpet together, dressed in the same suit as their father, and posed for the cameras.

Messi, on the other hand, was incensed when his childhood sweetheart was surprisingly asked to leave his side and out of the lens’ focus.

A France Football director can be seen in footage posted online asking Antonela to step aside.

The director seemed to be looking for a picture of Messi and his children dressed in matching outfits.

Antonela initially followed the instructions and walked away, but the enraged forward quickly told her to return to his side before any more photos were taken.

Antonella appeared unfazed by the incident, as she was seen holding her husband’s trophy alongside the partners of fellow PSG players Angel Di Maria, Ander Herrera, Sergio Rico, and Leandro Paredes after the event.

Fans were raving about Messi’s actions on Twitter, with many praising him.

“Never mess with the king’s wife,” one wrote.

“She stood by him when he had nothing, and he made certain she was there when he had everything,” another said.

I’m completely aware of him.”

“Messi really loves his wife,” a fellow supporter said.

That is something I admire.”

At the age of nine, Messi and Antonella were introduced by her cousin Lucas Scaglia, who was also a Newell’s Old Boys player.

She followed him from South America to Barcelona and has been by his side for all of his Ballon d’Ors.

And last summer, she and the boys relocated to Paris with him from Catalonia for his latest Ligue 1 venture.

