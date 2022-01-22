‘Never say never,’ says Dana White, who vows to end his verbal feud with YouTuber Jake Paul by signing him to the UFC.

‘Never say never,’ says Dana White, who also promises to put an end to his verbal feud with YouTuber Jake Paul.

DANA WHITE has refused to rule out signing Jake Paul to the UFC and has promised to put an end to their verbal feud.

Recently, the UFC president was involved in an online feud with YouTube star Paul.

White was widely accused of underpaying his UFC fighters, while he himself slammed the American celebrity’s boxing career.

But if Conor McGregor’s crossover superfight with Floyd Mayweather has taught the UFC president anything, it’s that ‘never say never.’

As a result, despite Paul’s hints of a move to mixed martial arts, White has not ruled out the possibility of signing the American celebrity to a UFC contract.

“I don’t know,” he said on the Nelk Boys’ podcast.

I don’t believe it will ever happen, but I never say never.

“I didn’t think Floyd and Conor would end up doing any of my guys against Floyd, or that I would do any of my guys against Floyd.”

“Because that’s illogical.”

Ben Askren, 37, and Tyron Woodley, 39, are two of White’s former fighters who Paul has knocked out and defeated.

JOIN SUN VEGAS AND RECEIVE A FREE £10 BONUS WITH THOUSANDS OF GAMES TO PLAY AND NO DEPOSIT REQUIRED (Terms and Conditions apply).

Woodley, an ex-UFC champion, was defeated on points in August, but was KO’d in the rematch in December.

Paul defeated online rival ‘AnEsonGib’ and ex-NBA point guard Nate Robinson, 37, over the course of two wins.

As a result, White mocked the internet sensation for failing to face a professional boxer.

Paul accused the MMA promoter of using cocaine, which escalated their feud.

White, on the other hand, denied the charge and offered to be tested for the recreational drug for the next TEN YEARS.

He asked for a two-year drug test in exchange, accusing Paul of using steroids.

Later, Paul retaliated by denying the allegations and agreeing to be tested by the United States Anti Doping Agency, one of the UFC’s drug testing partners.

I don’t believe it will ever happen, but I never say never.

During an interview with Canadian pranksters Nelk Boys, White admitted that this would be the last time he spoke to Paul.

“It’s not that I don’t respect him,” he explained.

“I don’t even know the kid.”

I don’t even know the kid at the end of the day.

“And, to tell you the truth, this is the last time you’ll hear me mention him.”

“I’ve had enough of it.

‘You do coke,’ he said after I issued the challenge.

Infosurhoy’s most recent news in a nutshell.