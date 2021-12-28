Neville and Carragher pick their best teams so far this season, but they disagree on three key positions, with Ronaldo and Kane missing out.

Neville and Carragher pick their best teams of the season so far, but there are three key positions where they disagree, with Ronaldo and Kane missing out.

CRISTIANO RONALDO and Harry Kane have yet to be named in Gary Neville and Jamie Carragher’s Premier League teams of the season.

The dynamic duo agree that Liverpool’s Diogo Jota should lead the line ahead of fellow countryman Cristiano Ronaldo and Tottenham’s stuttering striker.

Carragher and Neville, on the other hand, were at odds over three key positions and even chose different formations.

To protect Alisson, Neville set up in a 3-4-3 formation with three centre-backs.

Because they have been ‘absolutely outstanding,’ the Manchester United legend chose Virgil van Dijk, Ruben Dias, and Antonio Rudiger.

Rodri of Manchester City and Declan Rice of West Ham United both received special mentions.

“Rodri has been absolutely incredible this year at City,” said Neville of the midfield two.

He’s been nothing short of incredible.

“Someone who does the job week in and week out is undervalued and underappreciated.”

“He’s made a huge step forward.

Rice was right there with him… the two of them, with the three in the back.”

Andy Robertson of Liverpool was ‘unlucky’ not to make Gary Neville’s team of the season thus far.

This season, however, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Joao Cancelo, who has been playing out of position, have ‘lit up’ the Premier League.

The formidable front three is made up of Phil Foden, Jota, and Liverpool’s Mohamed Salah.

Carragher, on the other hand, was taken aback by Neville’s omission of Bernardo Silva.

“How the hell have you not put Bernardo Silva in your team?” he demanded.

“I simply haven’t put him in,” Neville replied.

Instead, Carragher went for a 4-3-3 formation, removing Alisson, Rodri, and Dias.

Aaron Ramsdale is the goalkeeper, with nine clean sheets in 16 games.

Rice and Silva are joined in the midfield by Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher, who is on loan at Crystal Palace.

On the front three, the Sky Sports duo agrees.

“At the end of the day, how have you not put Rodri in? Rodri has been unbelievable,” Neville retorted.

“I think Rodri and Declan Rice have been two of the best central midfielders,” he added.

I used to play a different system where I had three centre-backs.”

