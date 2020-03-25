Neville denies footballers are ‘selfish’ amid coronavirus disaster

Gary Neville has spoken passionately about the ‘souls’ of footballers amid the devastation of the coronavirus.

In a far-reaching interview in the Daily Mail, Neville spoke about opening up his hotels to help NHS key workers but also touched on the part that footballers and football can play in these difficult times.

“Yeah, I have great faith in football players in terms of their souls,” he said. “I really believe 99 per cent of them are really good human beings who will want to not only look after themselves but also the communities they are part of.

“Most come from the kind of communities that find times like this the most challenging. I do believe players will step up in the next month. Some already have.

“They won’t be selfish. They will want to do something special in the next few weeks, once they have worked out what it is. Sometimes the best help may be to social-distance and stay in their home.

“What can they do outside of that to bring value to the community to help people and the services cope with the challenges they face?”

Neville was keen to silence talk of re-starting the football season as there are clearly bigger issues than football.

“This will be something quite horrific in the next few weeks and talking about when the season will start again is not today’s challenge.

“People will need hope and joy and happiness when they come out of the other side and I hope football can provide that.

“But at the moment the two things that people need are protection around their health and their economic situation. There are families wondering how they are going to get through this.

“Football is not that important at the moment but we shouldn’t lose sight of how important sport is generally in this country. It is the lifeblood of many people.

“It’s a huge part of our lives and we should remember that when it comes back. We must never take it for granted again.”

