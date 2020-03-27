Neville explains Sir Alex advice he ignored in brief Valencia stint

Gary Neville has explained the advice of former manager Sir Alex Ferguson he chose to ignore while in charge of Valencia.

The Manchester United legend was made boss at the Mestalla in December 2015 but was sacked less than four months later.

He won just three hames in his time as manager of the La Liga outfit.

Neville says there were a number of players that were not committed to the club.

He told Sky Sports: “Early on, it was clear that some players were unhappy. I should have made big decisions on players that weren’t committed to club at that point.

“I remember speaking to Sir Alex Ferguson quite early on and his advice was: ‘Just get rid of them, son. Protect yourself. Only have people in the dressing room that are facing the same direction as you.’

“But I didn’t listen. I tried to talk some players round to staying until the end of the season. But they weren’t happy.

“I ignored Sir Alex Ferguson’s advice. Not my wisest moment.”

Neville would end up winning 10 of his 28 games in charge across all competitions.

