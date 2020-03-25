Neville: No decision needs to be made yet on PL season

Gary Neville doesn’t think a decision needs to be made yet on the outcome of the current Premier League season amid the coronavirus pandemic.

It is 11 days since the EFL made its joint statement with the Premier League and Football Association about the suspension of the professional game due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Initial plans to return in early April have already been scrapped and few expect to see any action next month due to the ever-evolving coronavirus situation gripping the country.

There have been various opinions doing the rounds on whether the season should be declared “void” or whether the Premier League should try and finish the season.

“I don’t believe there needs to be a decision made on these types of things,” Neville said on ITV’s Good Morning Britain.

“My instinct is to try and complete the season because I think that there are obviously things at stake for all teams.

“The Olympics should happen at the earliest possible point, when it can happen safely. The European Championships has been moved to next year, it’s not been cancelled, it’s been postponed.

“My view at this moment in time is that sporting events should be postponed and we should get everybody safe, everybody well, and then think about what we do about it after that.

“But my instinct is to say we should resume with seasons, tournaments that have been missed and been postponed.”

When pushed further by Piers Morgan over his stance potentially handing Liverpool the Premier League title, Neville added: “I’m fully aware of that (Liverpool winning the league), but I’m trying to keep away from the rivalry things at the moment.

“I always look at it as if my team were at the top then I’d want it to resume, so if Liverpool are at the top at this moment in time in such an emphatic position then I think it should resume as well.

“Although I do keep sending (Jamie) Carragher an asterisk sign saying that if it does cancelled and they do get handed the league then there will be a little asterisk sign next to it for Liverpool.”

