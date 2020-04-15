Neville picks out Man Utd legend as ‘most difficult person’ to captain

Gary Neville has named Wayne Rooney as the hardest person he had to deal with during his time as Man Utd captain.

After the departure of Roy Keane in 2005, Sir Alex Ferguson appointed Neville as Manchester United’s skipper until the right-back retired in 2011.

On Sky Sports’ Football Show, presenter Kelly Cates asked Neville who the “most difficult person to captain” was during his time at Man Utd, to which Neville responded: “Rooney”.

Neville laughed and added: “You used to have to man-mark him with a security guard on a night out.”

Cates: “Anything that went wrong was your fault then?”

Neville replied: “Absolutely. I used to take responsibility for it to be fair. I used to love Wazza he was a brilliant lad but when he was younger he was a little bit, erm, what’s the word? When we were out he was a little but unpredictable.

“I remember once that a security guard was looking after him and I literally did put a security guard on him. I always

thought he was a target for people we saw on the street and someone that the other fans would try and wind up.

“Anyway, basically he stopped at the top of the stairs this security guard and handed him over to the security guard at the bottom of the stairs and he ended up having a battle in the middle of the stairs between the security guards.

“It’s about a ten-step staircase and he’s literally been left alone for five steps. He was somebody that was a challenge but he was a great lad.”

