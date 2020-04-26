Neville picks out ‘two big problems’ rooming with Man Utd legend Beckham

18 SHARES Share Tweet

Sky Sports pundit and former defender Gary Neville has explained why rooming with Man Utd legend David Beckham didn’t work for the duo.

Neville and Beckham rose through the ranks at Manchester United together as part of the famous Class of ’92.

During their time together at Man Utd, the pair won six Premier League titles, two FA Cups and a Champions League trophy – but Neville reveals they struggled to room together.

FEATURE: How Agassi encapsulates football’s image rights and wrongs

Speaking on Sky Sports, Neville said: “I roomed with David Beckham for about six months and then the whole rooming with players completely stopped because everybody went into their own individual rooms.

“I think they worked out that players weren’t compatible with each other and that each went to bed at different times.

“I had two big problems with Becks (well, he had with me!). I used to go to bed at 9pm and wake up at 5am, he would stay up until 11pm and want to wake up at 8am, so essentially he was keeping me up from 9 until 11 and then I was getting him up at 5 in the morning, so it just wasn’t working at all.

“Secondly, he is the cleanest person. He gets into his room, he lights candles, he puts pictures up – everything has to be absolutely perfect, it’s been the same since he was 18.

“I just throw everything everywhere, so it just did not work at all. I’m always talking, always arguing and he was the complete opposite of that.

“He would listen to music, he would want peace, he would want to be chilled and it’s just the complete opposite end of the spectrum of where I was at.”

We could not keep away from the camera for long so we made a Football365 Isolation Show. Watch it, subscribe and share until we get back in the studio/pub and produce something a little slicker…