Neville: PL clubs ‘undermining player discussions’ with £200m transfer talks

Gary Neville thinks reported transfer talks Premier League clubs are having for the likes of Harry Kane and Jadon Sancho “undermines the discussions they are having with players”.

On Thursday, Southampton became the first Premier League team to announce an agreement with their players over wage deferral during the coronavirus crisis.

However, many of their fellow Premier League clubs seem to be struggling to reach a conclusion to discussions with talks ongoing.

Manchester United have been linked with huge moves for Tottenham striker Kane and Borussia Dortmund winger Sancho in recent weeks, with speculation other clubs could also come in for the duo.

And Neville thinks some Premier League players are “having their wools pulled over their eyes by clubs”.

Neville told Sky Sports: “What I would say in the bigger picture, these transfer discussions, Kane for £200m, Sancho for £100m, big-money signings completely undermines the discussions they are having with players.

“If you are having a 30 per cent pay cut across the board and you are talking about spending a billion on players, you may have to put a transfer embargo in place. It is very difficult for players to see a transfer for £200m a few weeks later.

“It doesn’t feel right to me. There is no smoke without fire, I would suggest the Premier League stop this and put a transfer embargo in place on all clubs that are trying to reduce their wages. Players are having their wools pulled over their eyes by clubs.”

The F365 Show is on hiatus until the football returns. Subscribe now ready for its glorious comeback. In the meantime, listen to the latest episode of Planet Football’s 2000s podcast, The Broken Metatarsal.