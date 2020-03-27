Neville recalls how he angered Ronaldo at Valencia: ‘It’s a disgrace’

Gary Neville has recalled how he angered former teammate Cristiano Ronaldo while he was in charge of Valencia.

Neville joined Valencia as manager in December 2015 and was sacked less than four months later.

But he did come up against Ronaldo in a clash against Real Madrid during that time.

And Neville revealed Ronaldo’s unhappiness at the state of the Mestalla pitch.

He told Sky Sports: “The 2-2 draw with Real Madrid where we almost won it late on was an incredible night.

“Rafa Benitez was Madrid manager and that was his last game before he got sacked.

“What I remember most about that game was our tactic of leaving the grass really long and we didn’t water the pitch so the ball wouldn’t travel as quick in the hope of slowing down Cristiano Ronaldo and Gareth Bale.

“It was like a farmer’s field.

“Cristiano came over to me before the game and said ‘it’s a disgrace, cut the pitch’ – I said ‘absolutely no chance’.

“There was no way he was dribbling that night.”

The F365 Show is on hiatus until the football returns. Subscribe now ready for its glorious comeback. In the meantime, listen to the latest episode of Planet Football’s 2000s podcast, The Broken Metatarsal.