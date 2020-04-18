Neville reveals only Man Utd signing Fergie asked players’ opinion on

The only time Sir Alex Ferguson asked his players’ opinion on a potential Man Utd signing was before the club signed Louis Saha, according to Gary Neville.

Saha scored 42 goals in 124 matches for Manchester United as he helped the club win two Premier League titles, a League Cup and a Champions League.

Neville had played against Saha on several occasions before and Ferguson asked him and other Man Utd defenders their opinion on potentially signing the Frenchman.

Neville told Sky Sports: “Sir Alex never asked us which players we should sign or never asked us information about players he was going to sign. After we played Fulham one time in the FA Cup, he actually asked us as defenders would we sign Louis Saha and we all said ‘yes’ straight away.

“I do remember this season where he was playing up front with Wazza [Wayne Rooney] in 2006 and it was absolutely unbelievable, he was amazing.

“And Louis was a brilliant, brilliant player. He gave me absolute nightmares when I used to play against him when he played for Fulham. Him and Luis Boa Morte.”

Neville has been busy on Sky Sports’ The Football Show this week calling Scunthorpe chairman Peter Swann’s comments that players’ wages should be suspended “disgusting”.

Neville said: “I think it’s bordering on disgusting, Geoff [Shreeves]. It doesn’t help at all in the way football is perceived by fans, it doesn’t help the way football is perceived by players.

“I pay people in my hotels to look after guests, they are not doing it at the moment. What do I do? Just chuck them out on the street? Say sorry your income is gone now? That is not how we treat people in every other industry.”

