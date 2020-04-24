Neville selects the three fittest players he played with at Man Utd

Gary Neville has selected David Beckham, Ryan Giggs and Dwight Yorke as the only three players that “completed the bleep test” while he was at Man Utd.

Current Manchester United midfielder Scott McTominay impressed everyone this week when he ran 5.03km in an incredible time of 16min 01sec with The Times calculating that his 5km time would have been approximately 15.55.

The Times added:

‘According to the Power of 10 website, which chronicles all times recorded by runners, McTominay’s time would have been the 28th fastest time recorded by a British runner had it come in a competitive race.

‘Most of those times were recorded abroad, so McTominay’s 16.01 would have put him in seventh in the standings for races in the UK.’

The topic came up on The Football Show on Sky Sports with Neville was asked to comment on some of the fittest players he has played with.

Neville told Sky Sports: “I know Yorkey [Dwight Yorke], Becks [David Beckham] and Giggsy [Ryan Giggs] actually completed the bleep test when we were at United. Their energy levels were unbelievable.

“Becks’ great strength actually, he wasn’t lightning quick, but what he used to do because he used to run the same speed continuously all game it just used to wear the legs out of left-backs that were quicker than him.

“And at the end of the game in that last 20 minutes he used to get that space and he would be putting those crosses in. The pressure that would put on teams was unbelievable and Giggsy had the same level of energy.

“They seem to be able to eat what they want and not put any weight on, they had unbelievable energy up and down.

“They were doing loads of high intensity running but they were also equally as good at all the endurance stuff as well.”

