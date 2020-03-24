Neville suggests radical ‘festival of football’ to complete PL season

Sky Sports pundit Gary Neville has suggested a radical solution to finish the Premier League season once the coronavirus outbreak is under control.

Neville claims a “festival of football” with all games in close proximity to each other would be a “spectacular” way to bring the league to a close.

The Premier League has been postponed until April 30, but the deadline for returning to action has been extended indefinitely and further delays are anticipated.

Speaking on Sky Sports’ The Debate, Neville came up with a novel solution.

“The last thing I’m worried about is sorting out the fixtures,” he said.

“If football players need to play every day for nine days to finish the Premier League as a worst-case scenario, they would do it because they’d get their heads around it and make it a festival of football.

“It would be something spectacular. Football can bring some hope and joy to the country when we finally come out of this crisis.

“Doing a festival of football where the league is finished in two weeks, the Champions League gets finished in a week and the FA Cup is finished in four days could be something quite special.

“I’m not saying they are the examples that should be followed, but there could be something quite spectacular about football fans coming together after this crisis is over.

“It would bring some joy back to the nation as football does impact so many people.”

He added: “The least of my worries are the calendar as once the crisis is over I think footballers, the authorities, the associations will want to play as many matches as psychically possible in a week, a month or a three month period to get everything back on track.

“If you think about the Christmas period, clubs play four games in eight days. When we were going to win the Premier League with Manchester United we had a backlog of fixtures due to FA Cup and we played four games in a week. It is possible over a six or an eight week period that there might be four games a week.

“I’m not concerned about squeezing more games in. Players, clubs, managers and physios will understand that you can’t complain about fixture congestion next season due to the circumstances. It’s a global crisis and football has to react and compromise.”