Neville urges Premier League clubs to reject Arsenal’s request, claiming that teams are ‘calling games off based on who has the best squad.’

Arsenal should be forced to play their match against Tottenham, according to Gary Neville.

With Mikel Arteta’s side missing up to 13 senior players, the Gunners requested that the game be postponed by the Premier League.

Only one of those players, however, is a Covid absentee, and as a result, Neville is adamant that Arsenal must play the game.

“I believe that all teams, not just in the Premier League but in the EFL, must be forced to play their fixtures,” Neville said ahead of Brighton’s 1-1 draw with Crystal Palace on Sky Sports.

“Balogun has gone on loan, Maitland-Niles has gone on loan, and Xhaka has been sent off – none of this is their fault.”

We can’t just turn off the lights.

“If it was solely due to Covid and extraordinary circumstances where there are 10-15 players out, but we’re now talking about teams calling games off based on whether they have the best team to win a game in the last few weeks.”

“It has to come to an end, and that is not a dig at Arsenal.”

“Three or four weeks ago, I should have said something.

Manchester United and other teams have 30-40 players in their squads; I’m not buying it if they can’t get 13-14 together.

“Unless there are a lot of Covid cases at Arsenal today, it should be rejected.”

This has to stop right now, and we need to get teams to play.”

Due to injuries to Emile Smith Rowe, Takehiro Tomiyasu, and Sead Kolasinac, as well as Bukayo Saka, Kieran Tierney, Calum Chambers, and Cedric Soares, Arsenal is hoping to postpone the game.

Granit Xhaka is suspended after being sent off at Anfield, and Martin Odegaard was unable to play due to Covid.

Meanwhile, despite Thomas Partey, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Nicolas Pepe, and Mohamed Elneny all going to the African Cup of Nations, Ainsley Maitland-Niles and Folarin Balogun were allowed to go on loan.

Other teams, however, have had games canceled due to similar circumstances.

Liverpool’s Carabao Cup match against Arsenal was postponed, despite the fact that Trent Alexander-Arnold was the only player to test positive for Covid prior to the match.

