New book reveals how close Mourinho came to joining Liverpool

Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho came close to joining Liverpool as manager in 2004, according to a new book.

The Portuguese boss has had a hugely successful career in football, winning eight league titles in four different countries, two Champions Leagues, a UEFA Cup, a Europa League and multiple domestic cup competitions.

Mourinho left Porto in 2004 – where he started building his reputation – to join Chelsea towards the start of the Roman Abramovich era at Chelsea.

A new book ‘Mourinho: Behind the Special One, from the origin to the glory‘ (via ESPN) written by French journalist Nicolas Vilas has revealed how close Mourinho came to joining Liverpool.

Jorge Baidek, who was Mourinho’s advisor at the time, held a meeting with representatives from Liverpool in Porto’s hotel before the Portuguese side’s crucial Champions League clash with Lyon in 2004.

“Mourinho should have gone to Liverpool. Rick Parry [then chief executive] was in charge of transfers and we had an agreement. They asked us to wait for 15 days as Houllier was still the Reds’ manager,” Baidek said.

However, the book claims that Mourinho’s agent Jorge Mendes presented him with a much bigger offer from Chelsea and he signed for Abramovich.

