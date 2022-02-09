NEW DATE FOR EDDIE HALL VS. THOR: UK START TIME, LIVE STREAM, AND UNDERCARD FOR HUGE HEAVYWEIGHT FIGHT

NEXT MONTH, EDDIE HALL will fight Thor, his strongman nemesis, in the HEAVIEST boxing match ever.

The two big men have been preparing for their mega grudge match, and the date has been set…

Both fighters have undergone significant weight loss, with Hall revealing that he dropped to 25st 5lb over the summer.

However, he is still over two stone heavier than Nikolai Valuev, the all-time heaviest champion.

For the big clash, no UK broadcaster has been announced yet.

Keep an eye on this page for the most up-to-date information, as well as any undercard announcements.

“Eddie Hall, you better be training your a** off,” Thor says.

“Because I’m on my way to get you, and I’m going to knock you out – you’re going down.”

“I respect you as an athlete, and I know you’ve put in a lot of effort, but I’m going to knock you out, and I’ll see you soon!”

“Don’t miss my fight with Eddie Hall; it’ll be a blast, and I swear I’ll do everything in my power to knock him out in September.”

“Do you want the God’s honest truth? He didn’t land a single punch in three rounds,” Eddie Hall said about Thor’s boxing debut.

“Anyone with even a smidgeon of boxing tenacity knows that was the biggest load of s*** in boxing history.”

“It appears that Steve Ward was fired.”