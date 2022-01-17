New dates for rescheduled EuroLeague games have been announced by the EuroLeague.

Real Madrid will face Fenerbahce Beko in a match scheduled for February.

On March 8, Bitci Baskonia Vitoria-Gasteiz will face Anadolu Efes.

ANKARA is the capital of Turkey.

The Turkish Airlines EuroLeague released new dates for rescheduled games on Monday.

Fenerbahce Beko and Real Madrid will play in Istanbul in Round 18 of the Champions League, according to an announcement on the club’s official website.

The Round 20 game between Bitci Baskonia Vitoria-Gasteiz and Anadolu Efes in Spain’s Vitoria-Gasteiz will take place on March 8 at 2000 GMT, while the Round 20 game between Bitci Baskonia Vitoria-Gasteiz and Anadolu Efes in Spain’s Vitoria-Gasteiz will take place on March 8 at 1745 GMT.

Previously, due to COVID-19 restrictions, the organization had to postpone several EuroLeague Round 17-21 games.

The following are the details of the rescheduled games:

17th round

AX Armani Exchange Milan vs. Zalgiris Kaunas – on Feb.

(8)

Round number eighteen

ALBA Berlin vs. AX Armani Exchange Milan – Jan.

The number 18

ASVEL Villeurbanne vs Bayern Munich – LDLC ASVEL Villeurbanne vs Bayern Munich – LDLC ASVEL Villeurbanne vs Bayern Munich –

twenty-five

Real Madrid vs. Fenerbahce Beko – Feb.

the number eight

Zalgiris Kaunas vs Panathinaikos OPAP – on Jan.

30

19th Round

Monaco vs. LDLC ASVEL Villeurbanne – on January

18th

UNICS Kazan vs. Real Madrid – on Jan.

25.

On March 15, Zalgiris Kaunas takes on Olympiacos.

The twenty-first round

Real Madrid vs Crvena Zvezda mts Belgrade – on March 8

Anadolu Efes vs. Bitci Baskonia Vitoria-Gasteiz – on March 8th

On March 1, Zenit St Petersburg will face LDLC ASVEL Villeurbanne.

Monaco takes on UNICS Kazan in a match scheduled for February.

22.

21st round

On March 8, Olympiacos will face Zenit St Petersburg.

UNICS Kazan vs. AX Armani Exchange Milan – March 1