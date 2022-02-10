New England has floated the idea of replacing Bill Belichick in the future.

In New England, a possible replacement for Bill Belichick has been floated.

Bill Belichick, at 69 years old, is closer to the end than the beginning of his career.

And, while he still has plenty of coaching left in him, questions have arisen about who will take his place in New England after Josh McDaniels leaves.

Jerod Mayo, coach of the Patriots’ linebackers?

Mayo, a former Patriots linebacker, has amassed a strong coaching resume in a short amount of time.

Mayo expressed interest in taking over in Foxborough in an interview with WEEI’s “Merloni and Fauria.”

Potential Future Replacement For Bill Belichick Floated In New England

#Patriots ILB coach Jerod Mayo: “There’s no secret I want to be a head coach in this league. There’s no secret I love New England … That would be the best-case scenario.” Mayo indicated Bill Belichick likely isn’t going anywhere soon: “Bill is still as sharp as ever.” pic.twitter.com/Oa4v1SV2w3 — Merloni & Fauria (@MerloniFauria) February 9, 2022