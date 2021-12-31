New England Patriots running back Tom Brady reveals he was diagnosed with cancer.

Brandon Bolden of the New England Patriots is having arguably his best NFL season.

But, after recently disclosing a major health issue, his success this year feels even more special.

Bolden revealed in an interview with the Patriots’ official website that he was diagnosed with epidermoid carcinoma, a type of skin cancer, in 2018.

But now that he’s cancer-free, he says the experience has changed him.

“It was a lot of work,” Bolden said.

“There was a great deal of skepticism from doctors and others.”

[I’m] only here to prove people wrong while also continuing to grow and become stronger.

It changed my perspective on a lot of things because I thought I was doing everything I could to prevent something like that from happening, but it did.

I had surgery, which served as a sort of reset for me.

I was able to redo it and rethink how I was going about my life, and now we’re approaching four years cancer-free.”

Due to the COVD-19 pandemic, Bolden has decided to skip the 2020 NFL season.

Now that I think about it, that decision makes a lot more sense.

