New information about Novak Djokovic’s situation has surfaced.

In the case of Novak Djokovic, new details have emerged.

Novak Djokovic arrived at Melbourne Airport earlier this week in preparation for this year’s Australian Open.

Djokovic’s arrival at the airport was a disaster, as his visa was denied.

“The visa for Novak Djokovic has been revoked.”

Two sources confirmed to The Age that he has been ordered to leave the country today.

His attorneys are currently appealing the decision.

According to Paul Sakkal of The Age, “he hasn’t shown Border Force sufficient evidence for his exemption.”

Djokovic’s visa application was denied because he failed to comply with Australia’s requirement that all non-citizens be fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Djokovic, on the other hand, revealed that he had been granted a medical exemption prior to his arrival.

The sports world got some more information on this strange situation on Saturday.

In a court filing, Djokovic’s lawyers stated that their client received written approval from Australia’s immigration department after testing positive for COVID-19 in December.

If Djokovic did test positive in December, the situation would be completely different.

New Details Emerge From Situation Involving Novak Djokovic

New Details Emerge From Situation Involving Novak Djokovic