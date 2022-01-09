New information about Saints quarterback Taysom Hill’s injury has surfaced.

Taysom Hill, the Saints’ quarterback, has been injured.

With about six minutes remaining in the first half, Saints quarterback Taysom Hill left the game early after landing awkwardly at the end of a one-yard run. Hill walked off the field under his own power but made a beeline for the blue medical tent on the sideline.

Before halftime, he went to the locker room.

Taysom Hill is dealing with a Lisfranc injury, according to USA Today’s Saints Wire.

“If he can go, he will go,” said head coach Sean Payton.

Details Emerge From The Injury To Saints QB Taysom Hill

