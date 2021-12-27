John Harbaugh has new information on Lamar Jackson.

John Harbaugh has some new information on Lamar Jackson.

John Harbaugh Provides Lamar Jackson with a New Update

Lamar Jackson, the Baltimore Ravens’ starting quarterback, has been dealing with an ankle injury that has kept him off the practice field and out of game action for the past few weeks.

The Ravens were forced to use their third-string quarterback in a loss to the Cincinnati Bengals this past Sunday.

Even though the weekend has passed, Ravens head coach John Harbaugh is still unsure when Jackson will return to practice.

According to Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic, Harbaugh was vague when discussing his quarterback’s outlook for this week’s practice.

“We’ll see,” Jackson said when asked if he would be available in the coming days.

